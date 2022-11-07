Margaret River blokes breaking down barriers

A Night with the Blokes of Margaret River returns to town next week, as The River Hotel and Mindful Margaret River prepare to host the event alongside the Tomorrow Man team.
From 6pm on Wednesday November 16, the team will welcome local men to have some laughs, and engage in a no-holds barred conversation about the state of man.
"Outdated stereotypes are leaving some of our mates, dads, sons, uncles, teammates, workmates or brothers stranded without the tools to live a healthy life," a Tomorrow Man spokesperson explained.
"This free community event aims to get beyond the banter and explore what it means to be a man today and what it will mean tomorrow.
The influence of society's expectations of masculinity on a boy from a very young age is huge and we are moulded by messages of being tough, not getting emotional or showing our feelings, being decisive, acting first and thinking later, solving problems quickly and not complaining.- Peter Durey, Mindful Margaret River
"We'll discuss some stats affecting men and create a space to explore how we can look after ourselves, our mates and families better."
Mindful Margaret River board member and retired GP Peter Durey urged men to seek positive interactions in their community.
"The influence of society's expectations of masculinity on a boy from a very young age is huge and we are moulded by messages of being tough, not getting emotional or showing our feelings, being decisive, acting first and thinking later, solving problems quickly and not complaining," he said.
"While solitude can be good, isolation can be a worry and loneliness is a problem.
"Loneliness is a consequence of political and social change, mixed with technology and consumerism, and is the most serious threat to a person's health, wellbeing and mortality."
Margaret River Blokes Night is presented by Mindful Margaret River, The River Hotel, The Barbarians and Gotcha4life. Doors open from 5:30pm with light snacks on arrival.
Grab your mates and register for free: MargaretRiverBlokesNight2022.eventbrite.com.au
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
