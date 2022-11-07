Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Margaret River blokes breaking down barriers

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated November 8 2022 - 8:26pm, first published November 7 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rod McCagh, Steve Shuttleworth and Brad Tanis at The River Hotel, where the Night with the Blokes of Margaret River will kick off from 6pm on Wednesday November 16. Picture: Nicky Lefebvre

A Night with the Blokes of Margaret River returns to town next week, as The River Hotel and Mindful Margaret River prepare to host the event alongside the Tomorrow Man team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.