Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Students dance to culture discovery | Photos

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
November 10 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cowaramup Primary School teachers and students enjoyed a special visit last week thanks to some talented dancers touring the South West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.