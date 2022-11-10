Students dance to culture discovery | Photos

Cowaramup Primary School teachers and students enjoyed a special visit last week thanks to some talented dancers touring the South West.
Dubbed "an awesome experience" by teacher Leesa Mathers, the visit from the Suara Indonesia Dance Company dazzled the school cohort.
The husband-and-wife team are touring the South West region with their family, and stopped at the school to share their Indonesian culture and traditions with students.
"The skills and precision of the dances were captivating," said Ms Mathers.
"As part of our Indonesian program, the Year 3 to 6 students were fortunate to participate in this great experience.
"Some students and teachers volunteered to take part in some dance and drumming performances.
"It was wonderful to immerse ourselves in the creative culture of Indonesia.
"Thanks to Ibu Vans for organising a thoroughly enjoyable production."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
