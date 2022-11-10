Cowaramup Bulls too good for Dunsborough

PRE-SEASON expectations that Cowaramup and Vasse would struggle in A-Grade are proving to be anything but the case, with both clubs again recording strong wins in the Busselton-Margaret River Cricket Association on Saturday.
Vasse capitalised on a late change of venue for their game against St Marys when they amassed a huge score of 5-282 on their hometown synthetic strip - and then routed a badly depleted Saints for 136.
The highlights for Vasse included a faultless knock of 81 off 85 balls by opener Shankar Madhusudan, and a great all-round performance by Josh Perks, who scored an unbeaten 61 batting at No. 3 and then kept wicket cleanly and finished the game with a caught-and-bowled.
Jordan Stanbury also enjoyed a big day for Vasse, returning 2 for 24 and then performing a great run out.
St Marys fielded one of their most depleted teams in years, with only two top-line bowlers in their attack (Dylan Tomlinson and Ben Mattock).
With the bat, only Lachy Campbell (28 off 30 balls) and Micah Wesley (27) got a start for Saints.
Meanwhile at Dunsborough, Cowaramup notched 6-150 to overpower the home team's 149 all out with six overs in hand.
Imports Mathew Lowe (23) and Nathan Chadburn (34) both had valuable time in the middle for Dunsborough, while Fraser Oates (57) for Cowaramup proved the difference between the teams in the second half.
Players from Dunsborough and Cowaramup Cricket Clubs in both A and C Grade got together at Dunsborough Playing Fields on the day to raise awareness for mental health, raising over $700 for Beyond Blue.
"We hope to make this an annual event between Dunsborough and Cowaramup.
"Thanks to the club sponsors and businesses that donated raffle prizes," said Dunsborough Cricket Club president Mat Lepidi.
The third A-Grade game last weekend saw Yallingup-Oddbods continue their unbeaten form with a well-contested win over Margaret River Hawks on a batsman's paradise at Barnard Park.
YOBS made the most of perfect batting conditions with an imposing total of 6-231 from 50 overs, with Chris Brook (78) and an in-form Nayton Colombera (92 off 76 balls) scoring the bulk of the runs.
Hawks made a good fist of their response, with opener Henry Shawcross (92 off 104 balls) and import Tom Winetroube (51) putting 96 on the board before the first wicket fell.
Hawks eventually made it to 197, spinner Ben Payne taking an outstanding analysis of 5-27 for YOBS.
In B-Grade cricket, St Marys had a much-needed win over Vasse at Bovell Park synthetic, with the top seven batters all reaching double figures in a total of 9-186 (45 overs).
Vasse were dismissed for 117 in reply, Matt Snaddon (3-14) and Tyler Campbell (3-21) both recording fine figures for Saints.
The other B-Grade game saw Yallingup-Oddbods total 8-208 (45 overs) against Margaret River Hawks.
Alex Logan (48) and James Taylor (a career-best 36 not out) were the mainstays for YOBS.
Hawks responded with 136, Michael Earl smashing 36 off 26 balls.
Legspinner Robbie Lorrimar returned 3-42 with the ball for YOBS.
In C-Grade cricket, Vasse (9-157, Jacques Martinson 60) defeated Nannup (82) and Cowaramup 8-140 snuck home against Dunsborough 9-136 with four overs to spare.
YOBS Academy 5-189 beat St Marys 161, and Yallingup-Oddbods overwhelmed Margaret River Hawks by 10 wickets in a game that was all over by 3pm.
