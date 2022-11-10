Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Cowaramup Bulls too good for Dunsborough

By Allan Miller
Updated November 10 2022 - 12:31pm, first published 12:11pm
COMMON CAUSE: Cricketers from Dunsborough and Cowaramup gathered to raise funds for Beyond Blue depression support on Saturday. Photo supplied.

PRE-SEASON expectations that Cowaramup and Vasse would struggle in A-Grade are proving to be anything but the case, with both clubs again recording strong wins in the Busselton-Margaret River Cricket Association on Saturday.

