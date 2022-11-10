400 years of history: Cape Leeuwin anniversary celebrations | Photos

A special event to mark the 400th anniversary of the mapping of the cape of the Wadandi-Pibulmun people by the Dutch VOC ship 'Leeuwin' was held in Augusta last week.
Led by an Augusta-based community working group in collaboration with the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association's Capes Foundation, events included a Community Day at the Centennial Hall - relocated from the Cape Leeuwin Lighthouse due to bad weather - and historical talks at the Colour Patch Café.
The commemoration began with a welcome to Country by Wadandi-Pibulmun cultural custodian Iszaac Webb, and was followed by an address by the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, H.E. Mrs Marion Derckx.
Together they unveiled a commemorative plaque written from the perspective of the region's traditional owners and in three languages - Wadandi, Dutch and English.
The plaque bears acknowledgement that the Leeuwin sailed past the land of the Wadandi People in 1622, the Wadandi People's responsibility for care over the area for 60,000 years, and a welcome to all peoples to join in caring for its future.
The plaque is now on permanent display at Cape Leeuwin Lighthouse.
"The Leeuwin 400 anniversary has given us the opportunity to take a significant step forward in celebrating Cape Leeuwin as one of three great capes of the world," said Steve Harrison, MRBTA's Capes Foundation Director.
"We are hopeful that this event will become a catalyst for an extended interpretive journey, and the continued celebration of the unique heritage, culture and natural environment associated with Cape Leeuwin.
"MRBTA's Capes Foundation is pleased to be progressing concepts such as Rounding the Cape to assist locals and visitors alike to share in the story of our place."
A Shire spokesperson said the day was a great example of community collaboration.
"The Shire would like to thank members of the Community Working Group for their passion, commitment and dedication - Rachuel Knapinski of the Community Resource Centre, Paul Sofilas of the Cape Leeuwin Lighthouse, Chris Collins of the Augusta CRC, and Rebecca Young of the AMR Shire, along with all the volunteers and community members who also got behind the activities and contributed to their success."
An upcoming art project will also commemorate the anniversary with an upcycled 17ft sail soon to be on display on Augusta's Main Street.
The sail was painted by local artists and decorated by hundreds of community members at the Leeuwin 400 Community Day.
