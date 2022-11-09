Witchcliffe community to host centenary celebrations | What's On

Head on down to Witchcliffe this weekend to celebrate the 100th birthday of the town's iconic Druids Hall with the Witchcliffe Community Association.
Long considered the centrepiece to town and home to a regular schedule of community events, services, and even weddings, the Hall will host a huge celebration of the town's history and forgotten skills of yesteryear.
President of the Witchcliffe Community Association Todd Giles said the committee was formed with a view to engaging the newest residents and wider Witchcliffe community as the town expands.
"We wanted to pull together all the people in the new developments and hopefully maintain that unique sense of self that Witchy has," he said.
President of the Witchcliffe Progress Association for 15 years, Mr Giles said he had seen the town change dramatically over that time.
"My parents bought here in '73 and me and my wife moved here in 1989, so there has definitely been some changes over that time.
"Back in the 90s the roof was blown off the Druids Hall when a cyclone came through, then vandals got in and caused some damage.
"We started up a group to help save it and ran cake stalls, things like that."
Mr Giles said the hall was an essential part of the community and was still heavily used today.
"It really is the centrepiece of Witchcliffe, and it gets a surprising amount of use. As well as being the place everyone votes during elections, it's also booked each week for yoga, community meetings and activities, weddings, rehearsals... everyone uses it."
With multiple housing developments providing a steady stream of new residents and a long held affection for Witchcliffe's quirky, small town vibe, Mr Giles said it was important to celebrate the soul of the community, and to remember "what makes Witchy, Witchy".
"This little town has had a lot thrown at it, and it's easy to get gobbled up in what's happening in Margaret River, but it's important that we take that time to come together as a town and support our shops and businesses."
Food trucks, vintage cars, spinners & weavers, market stalls, guided walks, fresh produce and the launch of Lorna Kane's book 'Witchie Stories' is on the program, as well as the Nannas for Native Forests and live music across four venues.
Be part of the magic, dress up 'old timey', and join in the fun on Sunday November 13 from 1pm to 7pm, with support from the Shire of Augusta Margaret River, the Margaret River Lions and the Concrete Pool Company.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
