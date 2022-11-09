Witchcliffe community to host centenary celebrations | What's On

Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Witchcliffe community to host centenary celebrations

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
November 9 2022 - 2:30pm
ABOVE: Head to Witchcliffe this Sunday for a huge celebration to mark the 100th birthday of the iconic Druids Hall, with live music, markets, guided walks, food trucks and more as the town steps back in time and honours the heart of the community. LEFT: Catch Rio and Hunter Haigh at the Margaret River Community Centre on Friday at the annual garden party celebrations, including the launch of the Old Hospital Heritage Trail.

Head on down to Witchcliffe this weekend to celebrate the 100th birthday of the town's iconic Druids Hall with the Witchcliffe Community Association.

