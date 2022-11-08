'We know who they are': Police target Margaret River vandals

Margaret River Police have arrested three juveniles over a spate of vandalism and theft in the area, and have warned other offenders that they "know who they are."
Margaret River residents and business owners have become increasingly concerned over the spike in graffiti, burglary and stealing incidents over recent weeks, leading to the launch of Operation Farndon.
Break-ins, graffiti and destruction at the Margaret River Organic Garden, the site of the Margaret River Hotel, West Coffee Co at the Shire's Youth Precinct, and on the walls of countless buildings throughout the town led to a call from locals for more to be done.
"Utilising other Police resources in Augusta and Nannup, we have been able to target these offenders, providing youth diversion to two juveniles, and [we have] arrested and charged three juveniles with these types of offences," said Margaret River Police OIC, Sgt Simone Taplin.
Sgt Taplin said Operation Farndon aimed to target offenders and re-educate local youths to "understand the consequences of their actions".
"The Shire has installed a number of CCTV cameras around town, which has had a great impact on our ability to identify offenders," she said.
"There are a number of juveniles still to be processed, however Police now know who they are through investigations and are a priority to the Margaret River Police."
Sgt Taplin also noted the increase in rural thefts, with reports of tools, motorbikes and machinery being stolen.
"All of these offences have had an impact on our community and we appreciate the frustration, hence making it our priority," she said.
"Margaret River Police work closely with the high school and youth programs, like the Wadandi Surf School in an effort to break down barriers and engage kids before they make negative choices.
"We explain the ramifications on their community when they make poor choices and how that not only impacts on the victims, but their family and their own futures."
Sgt Taplin urged members of the community who observe suspicious activity to call 13144 or report to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
