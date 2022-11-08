Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News
Crime

'We know who they are': Police target Margaret River vandals

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated November 8 2022 - 8:39pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Margaret River Police Sergeant Simone Taplin says a collaborative effort between Margaret River, Augusta and Nannup police has led to diversion and charges for some juveniles.

Margaret River Police have arrested three juveniles over a spate of vandalism and theft in the area, and have warned other offenders that they "know who they are."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.