First for Men's Shed as handmade treasures go up for sale

Locals will have the chance to check out - and take home - some amazing pieces created by members of the Margaret River Men's Shed.
In a first for the group, the public will be welcomed to view handmade items made by members directly from their new premises in Shepherdson Place, off Station Road.
Founded in 2016, the Shed provided opportunities for locals to meet together in a workshop environment, to participate in practical activities, undertake projects, learn new skills and socialise with each other.
Current items for sale include beautiful bowls made from jarrah to coffee tables, a wooden cog clock, a railway spike coat holder, a fishing rod rack, and even a stylised ornamental wall hanging in the form of a stingray made from jarrah.
"This is a new innovation for us," said Men's Shed chairperson, Terry Hutchings.
"It serves several purposes," he said.
"Members of the public can see the Shed in operation, get first-hand look at the facilities - the seminar room, and several smaller meeting conference rooms are available for public use and hire - plus the chance to purchase some of the member's output.
"Besides the items indicated above, there are also cutting boards, possum boxes and some extraordinarily beautiful carved jarrah burls," he said.
The Men's Shed will be open to the public every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9am to 12 noon.
