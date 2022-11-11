Police seek witnesses to fatal Hamelin Bay crash

Police are calling for information following a crash in Hamelin Bay yesterday which claimed the life of a young woman.
Major Crash Investigation officers said a grey Toyota Prado was travelling south on Caves Road at about 1:55pm on Thursday November 10, 2022.
The vehicle left the road and partly rolled into a tree.
The driver and sole occupant, a 22-year-old woman, died at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding the crash, or who saw the Toyota Prado travelling in the area prior to the crash, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
Dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash can be uploaded directly to Investigators via the following link or QR code: wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/fatalcrashhamelinbay
