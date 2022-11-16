Record breaking year for Open Studios art event

Organisers of this year's Margaret River Region Open Studios (MRROS) say the event was a record breaking success, reporting a 50 percent increase in visitor numbers.
Results were revealed to artists by MRROS Chair Jim Davies last week at Shelter Brewing, where he said the 2022 event attracted more than 130,000 studio visits, up from 85,000 the previous year.
"Results from our Visitor Survey show that we've again broken records in visitor numbers, studio visits, online and offline reach, and importantly economic impact to the region," Mr Davies said.
"Visitor satisfaction was overwhelmingly positive - 99 percent said the event met their expectations, 98 percent said it was an important event on WA's art calendar, 98 percent were satisfied with the variety of art and mediums and a huge 97 percent said they would likely attend next year's event."
He said the 16 day event, which saw 168 artists from Busselton to Hamelin Bay open their private studio spaces, brought in an estimated $10 million in economic benefit for the region.
More than half the visitors came from outside the region and 27 percent were first-time visitors to the event.
The survey also revealed that most visitors spent 3 to 4 days visiting studios, with an average of 10 studios visited, while 71 percent purchased art during the event.
Event partners played a significant role in promoting MRROS with 7,500 event guides distributed through Jacksons Art Supplies stores, 40,000 MRROS-branded coffee cups distributed by Yahava around WA and Shelter Brewing releasing 10,000 Pale Ale cans featuring their new mural by MRROS artist Ian Daniell and the MRROS brand.
The news comes on the heels of more accolades for the MRROS team, which collected gold in the Festivals and Events Category at the Perth Airport WA Tourism Awards last week.
Mr Davies said Margaret River Region Open Studios would return from 9 to 24 September 2023 and advised visitors to get in early to book accommodation.
Visit www.mrropenstudios.com.au for more information.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
