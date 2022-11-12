Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Investigation underway over Port Geographe fish kill

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated November 12 2022 - 7:57pm, first published 7:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Around 3,000 dead fish of varying species at Port Geographe Marina were reported to authorities, sparking the investigation. Picture: File Image

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) officers are investigating a fish kill near Busselton after around 3,000 dead fish were reported to authorities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.