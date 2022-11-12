Investigation underway over Port Geographe fish kill

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) officers are investigating a fish kill near Busselton after around 3,000 dead fish were reported to authorities.
A DPIRD spokesperson said officers were gathering information to assess the extent of the fish kill at Port Geographe Marina, which is believed to have affected a range of specials in a canal on the western side of the marina.
"They will also collect suitable fish and water samples for laboratory testing if possible," the spokesperson said.
"Updates will be issued when further information is available. In the meantime, people are reminded to stay safe around fish kills.
"Our officers have been trained to collect fish and water samples using appropriate safety equipment and methods."
The WA Department of Health advises the public:
The spokesperson urged the public to report fish kills.
"Tell us where and what you saw, including numbers of dead fish and, if possible, the species affected.
"And, if you have GPS coordinates and/or photographs, that will also assist DPIRD's investigation."
DPIRD is responsible for responding to fish kill events that occur in ocean environments, while the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation manages investigations in estuaries, rivers and naturally occurring inland water bodies.
"In all circumstances, DPIRD's laboratories carry out testing of any suitable fish samples and this can take some time.
"Fish kills in open ocean areas may provide less evidence of a direct cause and we explore all possible explanations.
"It may not be possible to identify a single definitive cause, but every effort is made to establish probable factors."
The public can report fish kills to the FISHWATCH 24/7 reporting service on 1800 815 507, or lodge a report online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au/organisation-report/ and then click on the FishWatch link.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.