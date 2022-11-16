Skate, art & music festival to raise the roof for local youth

The Shire of Augusta Margaret River and its Youth Advisory Council (YAC) will bring the popular annual SAMM Fest to the Margaret River Youth Precinct later this month.
Celebrating all things skate, art, music and mental health, the festival will feature live music by Psycho Serene, Child Kings and other young local bands, as well as family-friendly drag queen performances, a rock-climbing wall, art workshops, photo booth and the chance to learn circus skills.
"Along with the talented bands performing and the huge range of fun things to get involved in, SAMM fest brings young people together and provides access to mental health information in a way that's engaging, fun, free and accessible," Shire Community Development Trainee, James Ransley said.
Mr Ransley said the event was put together by young people, for young people.
"Young people are encouraged to bring their family and friends along to listen to some music, have something to eat and get involved in the activities," he said. "There will be food vans on the day as well as a sausage sizzle fundraiser.
"SAMM Fest is an inclusive, drug and alcohol-free event and it's a great chance to connect and have some fun."
Famed South West artist Ian Mutch will be creating a mural on the Youth Hall roof, while the Soggybones skate comp will kick off at 6pm.
"Whether you want to enjoy having a skate to some tunes or if you're keen to get creative in an art workshop, there's something for everyone," Mr Ransley said.
SAMM Fest 2022 will be held at the Margaret River Youth Precinct on Saturday 26 November from 2pm to 7.30pm.
The event is run by the Shire of Augusta Margaret River and the YAC with support from Soggy Bones and the Augusta Margaret River Local Drug Action Group (LDAG) Strive Funding.
For more info, or if you have accessibility requirements for the event, call the Community Development Team on 08 9780 5255, email communitydevelopment@amrshire.wa.gov.au.
