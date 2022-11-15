Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Locals step back in time at Harwood's Cottage | Photos

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
November 15 2022 - 4:31pm
Locals gathered at Harwood's Cottage in Quindalup late last month for a fundraising event hosted by the Dunsborough Historical Society.

