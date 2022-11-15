Locals step back in time at Harwood's Cottage | Photos

Locals gathered at Harwood's Cottage in Quindalup late last month for a fundraising event hosted by the Dunsborough Historical Society.
"Bridal & Fashions From Last Century" featured vintage and antique gowns dating back to 1930.
Historical Society chair Margaret Baxter said all gowns were loaned to the society by local community members.
"When the society discussed an event along these lines, it was truly lovely to see so many gowns that people had in boxes, wardrobes, stored away," she said.
"To see them all modelled by young local girls made it very emotional for the owners of these stunning wedding and evening gowns."
Norma Andrews' heritage property was in stunning display, with the gardens and heritage buildings open to the public for the event.
Invited guests enjoyed lunch and afternoon tea on the back deck of the old cottage, before viewing the photographic display and vintage gowns.
Joe White from JMW Real Estate acted as auctioneer for donated items to raise funds for the society, while Sandy Winkle Photography generously donated her skills and time.
The event raised a total of $10,700 for the historical society.
"The raffles and auction, and vintage cars on display made for a very successful fundraiser," said Ms Baxter.
"The Society is in need of a meeting-museum room to display our growing photos and documents which local families are gifting the society.
"Our fundraising events will assist in purchasing the appropriate computer, scanner and IT equipment to store the articles.
"Thanks to our members and volunteers who assisted on the day with the delightful afternoon tea, and setting up the displays."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
