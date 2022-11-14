Boomers triumph at Karridale Primary sports day

For the third year in a row, the blue-clad Boomers held off the Emus in black to claim victory by 66 points at the Karridale Primary School Sports Faction Day held on Wednesday 2 November.
The final results saw The Boomers with 348 points and The Emus finish the day on 282 points.
Karridale PS Principal Fiona Cormack said it was another enjoyable community gathering at the school, with families, teachers and friends soaking up the perfect weather to watch the two teams compete for the faction shield.
"The students were busy participating in their events and welcomed great support from family and friends," said Ms Cormack.
"Our school, established in 1883, has a long history and next year we celebrate 140 years," she said.
"We have great connections in the community and events like our sports day brings everyone together.
"Enjoying the day in this beautiful environment is always a winner for the students, their families and staff."
Spectators witnessed three records fall at this year's Sports Day, with Year 3/4 Lilly throwing 21.58m to break Neve Hart's 2017 Girls T-Ball throw record of 20.62m.
The Year 5/6 Girls T Ball Throw saw Rosette throw 29.69m to break Josie Noone's 2015 record of 27.80m, while the Year 3/4 Boys Long Jump saw Sam land 3.33m to break Jack Wood's 2015 record of 3.22m.
Year 5-6 Girl Champion: Rosette Del Rosario (Boomers)
Year 5-6 Boy Champion: Saxon O'Shea (Emus)
Year 5-6 Boy Runner Up: Cooper Martin (Emus)
Year 3-4 Girl Champion: Ada White (Boomers)
Year 3-4 Girl Runner Up: Rayne Chesham (Emus)
Year 3-4 Boy Champion: Sam Hathaway (Boomers)
Year 3-4 Boy Runner Up: Jack Harris (Boomers)
Year 1-2 Girl Champion: Blakely Fox (Emus)
Year 1-2 Girl Runner Up: Emily Hathaway (Boomers)
Year 1-2 Boy Champion: Seth Elson (Emus)
Year 1-2 Boy Runner Up: Olly Wensveen-Coventry (Boomers)
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
