Boomers triumph at Karridale Primary sports day

Nicky Lefebvre
Updated November 14 2022 - 4:59pm, first published 4:37pm
Some of The Boomers who took part in the Karridale Primary School 2022 faction sports day - Olly (Year 1-2 Runner-up Boy), Jake, Rafael, Sam (Year 3-4 Champion Boy), Rosette (The Boomers Captain and Year 5/6 Champion Girl), Jack (Year 3-4 Runner Up Boy), Will, Emily (Year 1-2 Runner Up Girl), Allayna and Ada (Year 3-4 Champion Girl). Picture: Supplied

For the third year in a row, the blue-clad Boomers held off the Emus in black to claim victory by 66 points at the Karridale Primary School Sports Faction Day held on Wednesday 2 November.

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

