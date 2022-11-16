Champion changemakers recognised with top honour

Margaret River business owners Marc and Jackie Dickson have taken out the top honour at the second annual Change Maker Awards Gala at Crown Perth, where the Containers for Change community came together to recognise the leaders in their field.
The awards serve to celebrate refund point operators, individuals, community groups, charities and schools who have taken the lead in helping West Australians save 1.67 million 10 containers from landfill.
Residents can cash in eligible drink containers for 10c each at Containers for Change refund points, choosing to collect the cash refund or donate it towards one of the many fundraising projects associated with the scheme.
Local business MR Refund, owned and operated by Mr and Mrs Dickson alongside a small team of hardworking employees, was jointly awarded the Change Maker of the Year award, with independent school Albany Secondary Education Support.
"It's so nice to be recognised," Jackie Dickson told the Mail this week.
"We are a relatively small operation compared to some of the larger ones in Perth, some of them are processing numbers far higher than ours," she explained.
After what Jackie said was "a bit of a slow start", by Christmas in their first year they were "really under the pump".
"It took some time for people to realised it was a small business.
"People knew me from my work with the Shire of Augusta Margaret River, so there was an education process letting people know what we were all about."
MR Refund operates drop-off sites in Margaret River, Cowaramup, Dunsborough and Nannup, as well as a busy commercial collection service across the region, which sees them collecting from 168 businesses keen to embrace the Containers for Change ethos.
"It was important for us to help the hospitality industry, and the commercial collections are a way to increase volumes as well, so we're providing a solution to businesses that want to get involved but don't have the time and manpower."
Juggling the staffing shortages plaguing the region over the last two years, the Dicksons said their small and dedicated team, led by manager Ben Ebsworth, were processing an average of 20,000 to 25,000 drink containers per day.
As news spread of the REDcycle scheme collapsing in recent weeks, Jackie said it was important people could trust that their efforts were being carried through to a realistic result.
"What's key to us is the integrity of the container deposit scheme," she said. "I've worked in waste management for over a decade, and I really believe this is the best and most reliable scheme out there."
For more info and to sign up, visit mrrefund.com.au
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
