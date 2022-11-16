Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Green Revolution
Champion changemakers recognised with top honour

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated November 16 2022 - 11:43am, first published 11:30am
Marc and Jackie Dickson started the MR Refund business as part of the Containers for Change movement in Western Australia. Picture: Supplied

Margaret River business owners Marc and Jackie Dickson have taken out the top honour at the second annual Change Maker Awards Gala at Crown Perth, where the Containers for Change community came together to recognise the leaders in their field.

