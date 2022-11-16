Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Cricket cliffhanger at Cowaramup

By Allan Miller
November 16 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FAMILY AFFAIR: Bernie Zahra and his three sons, Ryan, 16, Sean, 14, and Kieran, 13, all turned out for St Marys in C-Grade cricket on Saturday. Photo supplied.

CRICKET cliffhangers don't come any closer than the clash at Cowaramup on Saturday when the previously unbeaten A-Grade contestants Cowaramup and Yallingup-Oddbods met in a mighty match that went down to the last possible ball of the day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.