Cricket cliffhanger at Cowaramup

CRICKET cliffhangers don't come any closer than the clash at Cowaramup on Saturday when the previously unbeaten A-Grade contestants Cowaramup and Yallingup-Oddbods met in a mighty match that went down to the last possible ball of the day.
It was a great round of cricket in the Busselton-Margaret River association, with outstanding performances also recorded in B-Grade and C-Grade games.
Put into bat in wintry conditions on a well-prepared wicket, Cowaramup's A-Graders batted first and lost both openers for ducks, and YOBS looked like wiping the Bulls off the oval for an early finish.
A chanceless century partnership between Fraser Oates (77) and Finn Barrett-Lennard (32) restored Cowaramup's fortunes, and they finished their 50 overs with a fine total of 8-193 after some big hitting by Grant Garstone and Ben Shepherd at the end of the innings.
A fabulous encounter between St Marys and Hawks saw the skippers both score maiden centuries.
Set 194 to win, YOBS were travelling well at drinks, thanks to Harvey Golding's 74, but tight bowling by the Bulls applied the brakes as the final overs got under way in darkening skies.
YOBS had three wickets still in hand and needed 4 runs off the 50th over, before Fraser Oates chimed in with two wickets at the death to give the Bulls a chance of snatching a late victory.
Scores were level with the last ball about to be bowled, and YOBS were 9 wickets down.
As the field crept in to prevent a stolen single, Jake Grylls struck the final delivery through cover to give the visitors a win, ending a truly memorable encounter.
Meanwhile at Bovell Park, Dunsborough notched their first A-Grade win of the season when they overcame Vasse on a soft and tricky deck.
Put into bat, Vasse struggled their way to 106 all out, with skipper Shane Bromilow (35 not out) playing a solo hand. Seb Watts (3 for 22) returned the best bowling figures for Dunsborough, before import Mathew Lowe (48 not out) and allrounder Phil Watts (33) played the decisive roles in getting Dunsborough over the line with a four-wicket win.
The other A-Grade game at Barnard Park saw a sterling allround performance by Rumesh Silva guide Margaret River Hawks to victory over the depleted St Marys.
Silva hit 87 off 91 balls before being caught on the boundary, and opener Henry Shawcross hit 45, as Hawks made a strong total of 212 all out batting first.
Saints opener Marc Ford (42) benefited from a chance off the first ball of the innings, as the home side responded with 104 all out.
In B-Grade cricket a fabulous encounter between St Marys and Hawks on the synthetic at Barnard saw the respective skippers both score maiden centuries - a rare sight on the cricket field.
Robbie Trebell (133 not out off 123 balls) guided Saints to an excellent score of 7-237 from 45 overs, only for Hawks to chase them down with more than 10 overs still remaining, as Alistair McIlroy struck a career-best 102 not out in the visitors' amazing response of 4-240 from 34.2 overs.
The other B-Grade game saw Dunsborough (9-223) overpower Vasse (68 all out) at Bovell Park.
The records continued to tumble in C-Grade cricket, when the pair of Nathan Pell (100 not out) and Boh Lomas (140 not out) shared a sensational unbroken partnership of 239 for the third wicket for Vasse against St Marys at Vasse. This is believed to be an all-wicket record partnership for any club since the start of the C-Grade competition in 2008.
Vasse (2 for 281) were too strong on the day for St Marys (7 for 203), despite great hands by teen-age brothers Ryan Zahra (68) and Sean Zahra (41) for Saints.
The other C-Grade games saw Dunsborough (5-191, including an unbeaten 116 from Simon Smith) defeat Yallingup-Oddbods (128) and Cowaramup (6-101) overcome Nannup (6-98), while the struggling Hawks forfeited to YOBS Academy.
