Men's Shed to host raffle for Blue Tree Project

The Blue Tree Project is about beginning conversations - difficult or otherwise, about mental health. The aim is to encourage people to say, "it's ok to not be ok," when they find themselves battling mental health concerns.
Which is where the Margaret River Mens' Shed comes in.
The MRMS was originally established to support men's - and now, women's psychological, physical, spiritual and intellectual needs by providing the opportunity to meet and participate in practical activities, undertake projects that contribute to the local community, learn new skills, socialise and support those facing loneliness, depression, anxiety, stress and other forms of mental anguish - in a welcoming, friendly, non-combative, non-discriminating and supportive environment.
With the support of the state's MS shed organisation (MSWA) and in collaboration with International Mens Week (from 16 to 23 November), the MRMS is to conduct a Blue Tree Raffle, to raise funds to create Margaret River's very own Blue Tree.
It is planned to sell 200 x $5 tickets outside IGA and Pharmacy 777 next Saturday from 8.00am to midday.
Prizes worth more than $350 will be drawn midday. They include a $100 meat tray, an $85 and $50 Australian Christmas Ham, plus 60 fine Stella Bella wines x 6 bottles, and 2 x 30 wines comprising 3 bottles. Limited ticket sales means your chance of winning are enhanced. Cash or credit cards accepted.
