Leaves of change decorate Margaret River HEART

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated November 15 2022 - 1:48pm, first published 1:23pm
Nannas for Native Forests members from all over WA worked hard to contribute to the HEART art installation. Pictures: Supplied

Recent visitors to the Margaret River HEART foyer have been welcomed by a beautiful exhibition of leaves hanging from the building's ceiling, balcony and stairs.

