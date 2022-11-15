Leaves of change decorate Margaret River HEART

Recent visitors to the Margaret River HEART foyer have been welcomed by a beautiful exhibition of leaves hanging from the building's ceiling, balcony and stairs.
Handmade by the leaf-stitching branch of the Nannas for Native Forests, the installation features leaves stitched by Nannas from all over Western Australia.
"For the past couple of years, the Margaret River-Witchcliffe leaf-stitching Nannas have been stitching leaves once a week in local cafés," explained spokesNanna Pam Gunnell.
"We give the leaves away as badges that then act as talking points and so help publicise our message."
Dubbed 'craftivism', the group aims to create awareness one stitch and one leaf at a time.
"Through the conversations we have with the public in cafés, and through the conversations they in turn have with others who enquire about the beautiful leaves they are wearing."
For the HEART exhibition, WA Nannas were asked to make bigger than normal leaves in whatever materials appealed to them, resulting in a collection including felted, paper, and crocheted leaves, and many made out of embroidered, upcycled fabric.
The exhibition coincided with last week's Natural Resource Management conference last week and will be on display when the Office of the Premier and Cabinet visit next week.
"We intend the exhibition to travel to other parts of WA in due course," said Pam.
For more information on the group, visit www.facebook.com/Nannas4NativeForests
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
