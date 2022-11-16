Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Margaret River Hospital history on show at garden party

November 16 2022 - 6:30pm
The Old Hospital Heritage Trail was opened by AMR Deputy Shire President Julia Meldrum on Friday at the Community Centre's Annual Garden Party.

