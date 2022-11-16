Margaret River Hospital history on show at garden party

The Old Hospital Heritage Trail was opened by AMR Deputy Shire President Julia Meldrum on Friday at the Community Centre's Annual Garden Party.
The self-guided stroll around the State heritage listed buildings encompasses 24 plaques with accompanying photos and stories viewed via the QR code link.
A number of former nurses and auxiliary staff from the Old Hospital were in attendance and memories resurfaced as photos were identified, including reminiscing about the lunch and ball held at the footy club in 1974 to mark 50 years of the hospital.
Former nurse, Judy Wake, recalled the transition to the new hospital in 1989.
"There was an initial period where we had to manage two emergency departments, here at the old hospital and at the new one, until people got the message.
"There was so much to do to move to the new hospital - my boss actually took leave at the time so I was Acting Matron to coordinate it all.
"It was a massive job. But we were so pleased to have the new facilities at long, long last."
A map of the town in 1956 generated much interest and Jenny Bunbury shared with the audience the story of just one of the buildings.
"The hospital was built hastily and soon after it opened in May 1924, it was realised that accommodation would be needed for the hospital staff.
"Built like a "Groupie" cottage, the Staff Quarters building was constructed very quickly and housed the matron, nurses and domestic staff.
"In 1929, the first wing of the Nurses Quarters was built and the matron remained in the cottage with domestic staff out the back; the matron finally had private quarters in 1949.
"The Staff Quarters went on to be the surgery for Dr Lagan and Sheridan from 1968 to 1991. In 1993 the cottage was moved within the grounds to where it sits now, and since 1995 it has been home to the Soup Kitchen."
Former student artists from Margaret River Senior High School also attended the garden party, to view the exhibition of student art pieces purchased for the Centre's Art Collection since 2002.
Recently retired teacher, Caroline Juniper spoke of the beginnings of the Creating Identity exhibitions and former student Grace Podvrsnik reflected on her art class days.
"My art classes in high school were a sweet escape from the stress of other classes and where I felt I most succeeded," said Ms Podvrsnik.
The art will be exhibited in the Community Centre foyer until Friday 18 November, when the pieces will be returned to their walls within the various buildings.
The Old Hospital Heritage Trail can be visited anytime, with maps available on the front verandah of the main building of the Community Centre, facing Tunbridge St.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.