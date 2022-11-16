Bright start for young designer | Meet the Locals

A young Margaret River entrepreneur is proving that age is no barrier to business, with the launch of the second collection under his blossoming surf and skate label.
'Corrupt 6285' is the brainchild of Year 7 Margaret River Senior High School student Lenox Hayward, who decided to turn his passion for all things surfing and skating culture into something more.
"In the school holidays I made a new friend from Perth, and he had his own brand, and I thought I might as well start one up," Lenox told the Mail this week.
"I designed everything online, and I got my first batch of stickers from Dean Englert from Margaret River Sign Co, who gave me a really good deal for my first ones and then I just went on from there."
We are happy to help and are really trying to show him that if you put in a bit of effort and commitment, you never know what might come of it!- Nic Pye, Lenox's mum
He searched online for style inspiration and began creating his vision using an online design platform.
Soon, he was taking delivery of his first products, with hats priced at $15, stickers at $2 and a recent Christmas pack offering a hat and four stickers for $20.
The first release of Corrupt 6285 merchandise was sold to fellow students, while Lenox's parents helped with social media sales.
"Since Lenox is too young to have Facebook, I've had to be a bit more organised with messages than usual," said mum Nic Pye.
"We have a pretty good system in place, as soon as an order comes through I reply, then get Lenox to write it down, and bag it up with the name and the price.
"We are happy to help and are really trying to show him that if you put in a bit of effort and commitment, you never know what might come of it!"
With support from Nic and dad Jim, and with younger sister Paige Hayward the first official sponsored skater under the Corrupt 6285 brand, the sky's the limit for the young business owner.
"With the second batch I decided to make some different designs, ones that might appeal more to girls as well," Lenox said.
"I want to do some more hats and stickers first, and then maybe move into t-shirts and jumpers and stuff.
"And then eventually skateboards and surfboards, that would be really cool."
To see more of Lenox's work and purchase items, contact Nic Pye via Facebook.
