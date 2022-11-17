Celebration of art and wine as Mr Barval looks to new season

It's time for the Mr Barval cellar door to once again swing open, and the winery plans to celebrate with special events next weekend.
Kellie Gherardi, who owns and operates the winery alongside winemaker and husband Robert, has been working with homeland communities of the Thamarrurr region of the Northern Territory and will reopen the Mr Barval gallery with 'Colour Story' which tells the story of the artists' bush colours through textiles, weavings and paintings.
"We will be hosting eight community members over our opening weekend - most have never left the NT," said Kellie.
"They will be here on opening night as well as running weaving workshops on the weekend and a ladies' night 'Yarn by the Fire' on Saturday."
On Friday November 25, an opening night event will see Mr Barval collaborate with Tiller Dining for a special dining experience, with guests able to sample new release wines while enjoying live music from Dan White.
Two hour Weaving and Bush Colour Dye workshops hosted by women from West Daly region of the Northern Territory will be held on Saturday November 26 and Sunday November 27.
They will be demonstrating their traditional weaving techniques and how they make bush dye to colour the materials they use.
On the night of Saturday November 26, join women from the remote indigenous homeland communities of Nganambala, Merrepen, Wudicuplyderr and Peppimenarti Village for an intimate evening to hear the stories behind their paintings and weavings on show in the gallery.
"This is a great opportunity to take a ladies night out with an in-depth cultural exchange," said Kellie.
For more information and to book tickets for the workshops and events, visit mrbarval.com/collections/ticket
