Drama festival gives young actors a chance to shine

Students from around the region took part in a recent drama festival aimed at ending the stigma of mental ill health.
Hosted by the Busselton Dunsborough Alliance Against Depression (BDAAD) and supported by WA Primary Health Alliance and Regional Arts WA, the festival was held at Bay Life Uniting Church in Busselton.
Students from Cornerstone Christian College, Georgiana Molloy Anglican School and Acting Up were supported by drama teachers David van der Tang, Susan Thompson and Emma Louise Nisbet.
BDAAD spokesperson Pauline Vigus said the young participants not only hit their goals, but shone as emerging playwrights and actors.
"With the guidance of their teachers, [the students] met the challenge of creating an original drama performance that explored, educated and challenged the stigma of mental illness," she said.
Students benefited from guidance and improvements from South West-based actor, writer, director, producer and teacher Myles Pollard, who assessed the performances on Friday morning.
"Myles delighted and engaged everyone in a Drama Workshop for the 35 students on Friday afternoon," explained Ms Vigus.
"The smiles and laughter in the room proved its was rewarding for all involved."
Saturday also included an engaging Q&A session with Mr Pollard, while vocalist Emma Louise Nisbet performed a series of songs for the group.
"All in all, a great event which we hope may become an annual one," said Ms Vigus.
The Busselton Dunsborough Alliance Against Depression is a not-for-profit organisation which connects, communicates and collaborates in the City of Busselton to tackle depression and prevent suicide.
