Margaret River teachers travel to Taiwan for talks | Photos

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
November 24 2022 - 5:00pm
Margaret River teachers Lisa Helenius, Angela McCoy and Andrew Host took a recent trip to Taiwan, where they met with and signed MOUs with 12 schools in New Taipei City. Pictures: Supplied

Three Margaret River teachers have returned from a tour of Taiwan, where they visited 12 schools and signed Memorandums of Understanding to establish sister school relationships.

Local News

