Margaret River teachers travel to Taiwan for talks | Photos

Three Margaret River teachers have returned from a tour of Taiwan, where they visited 12 schools and signed Memorandums of Understanding to establish sister school relationships.
Rapids Landing Primary School Principal Lisa Helenius and Margaret River Senior High School Principal Andrew Host were joined by MRSHS International Relations Coordinator Angela McCoy to New Taipei City where the meetings took place.
Ms McCoy said the visit would allow an exchange of learnings between the schools via online teaching, as well as the establishment of host family programs for future school trips between the countries.
Director Zhang Mingwen of the Education Bureau said over the past four years, New Taipei City had promoted international short-term overseas exchanges and internships, and encouraged teachers and students to participate in international competitions, exhibitions, academic and cultural exchanges.
Wang Lulin, the principal of Ruifang Middle School, said most of the schools in the Ruifang District were small remote schools with rich natural resources and cultural customs.
Principal Wang has previously visited both Margaret River Senior High School and Rapids Landing Primary School in 2019.
"Through the exchange of sister schools, students from remote areas have the opportunity to connect with the world," he said.
Mr Host, Ms Helenius and Ms McCoy also visited school campuses, where they enjoyed tours of the grounds and facilities and gained a stronger understanding of local history and culture.
Principal of Shifen Elementary School, Li Yiqi said following the exchange of local sky lantern culture with primary schools in Japan last year, the exchange had been extended to Rapids Landing Primary School Australia as part of the sister school agreement
"In addition to expanding learning, the layout can better accept the results of students' daily English learning and strengthen students' ability to apply bilingualism in life. It is hoped that through this activity, children in Shifen will become international citizens with a foothold in Shifen and a global outlook, with national identity, international quality, global competitiveness, and a sense of global responsibility."
