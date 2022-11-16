The state's best and brightest surfers have been recognised at a special awards event at Surfing WA's brand new state of the art facility at Trigg Beach.
Held last weekend, the Surfing WA 2022 State Champion presentations and WA Surfers of the Year Awards honoured the achievements of surfers from all codes and age groups.
The event attracted many of WA's past, present and emerging surfing stars, while celebrating the accomplishments of WA surfers currently competing out of the state.
"We congratulate all of our 2022 State Champions and Surfers of the Year," said Surfing WA CEO Mark Lane.
"We understand the dedication and commitment it takes to reach that level, and I commend them all on their fantastic achievement."
Lizzie Nunn (Yallingup), Bill Gibson (Margaret River) and Mick Marlin (Dunsborough), were also recognised for their contribution to the sport during the event - honoured with a life membership from Surfing WA.
"It was great to see our life members awarded in front of all those young champions because they have committed their lives to improve surfing in WA for people just like them," said Mr Lane.
"Regardless of their age or achievements, one thing was clear on the weekend - that surfing, happiness and comradery go hand in hand."
The WA Surfers of the Year were also revealed, receiving awards named in honour of WA surf royalty - Ian Cairns, Jodie Cooper, Murray Smith and Mike McAuliffe.
Margaret River's Jack Robinson claimed his third consecutive Ian Cairns Male Surfer of the Year Award, after winning back-to-back World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour events in Margaret River and G-Land.
Robinson finished the year in third place on the WSL CT ratings and is a legitimate world title threat heading into 2023.
Gracetown's Bronte Macaulay claimed another Jodie Cooper Female Surfer of the Year Award.
WA's best female surfer currently sits out of qualification on the WSL Challenger Series (CS), and will need to move up two places to get back on the CT in 2023.
Denmark's Isi Campbell was announced as the Murray Smith Junior Surfer of the Year, after claiming the Under-18 Girls State Championship Title and winning a silver medal as part of Team Australia at the ISA World Junior Surfing Championships in El Salvador, where she placed 11th in the Under-16 Girls division.
Secret Harbour's Max Devery was awarded the Mike McAuliffe Performance Award for his inspiring efforts to return to the ocean and competition surfing.
At just 16, Devery made a miraculous recovery from a 2021 motorbike accident that left him paralysed, to become one of the very first WA athletes to compete at the Australian Para Surfing Titles, where he placed third in the PS-Prone 1 Men's division.
Devery is now facing the very real prospect of heading to the ISA World Adaptive Games to represent Australia.
