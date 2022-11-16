Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

WA Surfers of the Year named at new, state-of-the-art Trigg HQ | Photos

November 16 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The state's best and brightest surfers have been recognised at a special awards event at Surfing WA's brand new state of the art facility at Trigg Beach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.