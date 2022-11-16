'Very real, imminent danger': Paramedics share safety message for Leavers 2022 | Video

Margaret River Community St John Ambulance paramedic Luke Fowles has urged young drivers to take extra care on the roads, as agencies band together to share the safety message ahead of Leavers 2022.
"Unfortunately, some of my worst days are seeing young people in car wrecks," Mr Fowles says in a video posted to Facebook, which has had almost 1,000 views since it was uploaded on Tuesday.
"Nobody plans to get hurt on our roads, but accidents continue to happen."
The video shows a series of accident simulations, with actors playing trauma victims being treated by paramedics, as well as fire and rescue officers using the jaws of life to extract patients from vehicles.
Mr Fowles said statistics showed 17 to 19 year old drivers were three times more likely to be involved in a crash resulting in death than older drivers.
"So with all the school leavers driving to the South West, there is a very real, and imminent danger.
"But, there is help," he said.
St John Ambulance WA has made an online first aid course available to give young drivers the knowledge needed to help in an emergency situation.
'Click to Save' is free and takes around 30 minutes to complete.
Mr Fowles said it was a good idea to download the St John Ambulance First Responder app, to alert authorities to accidents in real time.
"if you're on a long stretch of road and spot an accident, by pulling over and calling triple zero through the app, its GPS will send an ambulance to the right location," he explained.
"And remember, our triple zero call takers can talk you through first aid."
The paramedic reminded people to stay safe when approaching and assisting at a crash site, and said a small but important intervention could make all the difference.
"By tilting someone's head back and opening their mouth, it may be enough to save their life," he said.
WA Police have also joined the efforts to provide Leavers with the resources to remain safe, outlining a list of tips for young people to make it home safely during the celebrations.
"There are a large number of inexperienced drivers on the roads at this time of the year.
"Most car accidents are caused by driving tired, driving drunk and lacking experience.
"Don't drink and drive.
"If you are heading out, nominate a driver or leave the car at home, use public transport where available."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
