Busselton kids head south to support dune rehabilitation

A group of more than fifty Busselton Senior High School Year 7 students travelled south this week to join efforts to rehabilitate dunes at Gas Bay, as part of the implementation of the wider Prevelly Gnarabup Foreshore Management Plan led by the Shire of Augusta Margaret River.
Students placed the equivalent of eight trailer loads of brush to protect the fragile dunes and define access pathways to the beach.
The community coastal rehabilitation session, run with assistance from Nature Conservation Margaret River, is one of many on-ground actions identified by the Shire Plan to conserve the iconic coastal area from The Rivermouth to Gas Bay.
Acting Shire Coordinator Environmental and Landcare Services, Kay Lehman said several key management strategies were being implemented to ensure the well frequented strip of coastline is conserved into the future.
"Works in the coming months include the installation of protective fencing in high use coastal areas, strategic weed control, brushing to close excess dune trails and promote natural regeneration, revegetation and education," she said.
Ms Lehman acknowledged the value of community partnerships in delivering rehabilitation initiatives and supporting wider education about conservation.
"I'd like to thank Busselton High School for their interest supporting this initiative, which provides an opportunity for students to learn about coastal issues and be involved in practical environmental works in their region," she said.
"More community coastal rehabilitation sessions will be delivered in partnership with Nature Conservation Margaret River in the coming months."
Coastal Officer at Nature Conservation Margaret River Region, Mandy Edwards said the brushing laid by students would be an effective way to rehabilitate the popular spot.
"This section of the beach is a popular vantage point for beachgoers to check the waves at Gas Bay and Boodjidup," she said.
"Unfortunately, this does sometimes mean that new trails are made, and dune vegetation is trampled.
"This vegetation is so important for holding our dunes together and providing biodiversity and habitat for native animals.
"Brushing is often the most effective way to rehabilitate our beautiful coastline."
Busselton Senior High School teacher Geoff Holt said the initiative provided an opportunity to engage students in climate action and environmental protection in practical way.
"This kind of activity allows students the opportunity to develop the skills, values and competences they will require to meet the challenges ahead," Mr Holt said.
This work is supported by a CoastWest Grant from the Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage.
