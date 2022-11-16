Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Busselton kids head south to support dune rehabilitation

Updated November 16 2022 - 4:36pm, first published 4:24pm
Over 50 students from Busselton Senior High School were in the region this week to work on fragile dunes at Gas Bay, near Margaret River. Pictures: Shire of Augusta Margaret River

A group of more than fifty Busselton Senior High School Year 7 students travelled south this week to join efforts to rehabilitate dunes at Gas Bay, as part of the implementation of the wider Prevelly Gnarabup Foreshore Management Plan led by the Shire of Augusta Margaret River.

Local News

