Spirits high at Bay Day as rain forces relocation | Photos

A late location change for the 5th annual Cowaramup Primary School Say G'Day to the Bay Day did little to dampen the spirits of students, teachers and community groups who joined the fun.
Wild weather forced the event to move from Gracetown Beach to the shelter of the school grounds, where students took part in activities, adapted from their initial beach-based plans.
The show went on thanks to flexible staff, community and providers to ensure the kids had a great educational and fun day.- Peter Howse, Cowaramup PS Principal
Representatives of the Department of Biodiversity Conservation & Attractions, Birdlife WA, the Busselton Jetty, Discover Deadly, the Shire of Augusta Margaret River, Surf Life Saving WA, Margaret River Marine Rescue, the Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association, GeoCatch, and DPIRD hosted the nature-focused activities.
"Say G'Day to the Bay Day helps kids and families understand the importance of the Cowaramup Bay and surrounding areas we are fortunate to live, work and play within, giving them improved skills and knowledge to look after and appreciate our natural environment," explained GeoCatch's Nicole Lincoln.
As part of the event more than 380 students helped create a temporary, yet lasting leafy sea dragon art installation with artist Elaine Clocherty from Land Art.
CPS Principal Peter Howse thanked participants for their enthusiasm.
"Cowaramup Primary School is very grateful to all the activity providers that remained upbeat despite wild weather and adapted their activities to suit the schools' grounds," he said.
"The show went on thanks to flexible passionate staff, community and providers to ensure the kids had a great educational and fun day."
Teacher Kristy McKinley said students and school staff embraced the change in plans.
"We look forward to returning this fabulous event to the beach next year," said Ms McKinley.
Say G'Day to the Bay Day would not be possible without support from the Cowaramup Lions Club, Evans & Tate, Vasse Felix, Fermoy Estate, McHenry Hohnen, Cape Mentelle and Swell Season.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
