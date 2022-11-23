Weaving a strong connection on Country | Photos

A group of families gathered at the Cowaramup Community Garden to celebrate the completion of a year-long creative program exploring the community's connection to the natural environment.
Alongside Wardandi matriarch Vivian Brockman-Webb and custodian Mitchella Hutchins, 35 excited children and their families joined project leaders Michelle Bretherton and Cara Ratajczak to celebrate.
"Over the course of this year, we offered 20 creative, colourful and educational community workshops," Ms Ratajczak explained.
Activities included creating journey sticks, sun prints, land art, printing with leaves, searching for orchids, planting a native garden, and learning about local birds.
To bring the project to life Weaving Stories of Boodja (WSOB) collaborated with local artists, environmental groups and Wardandi custodians.
"The grand finale was to create a series of woven animal sculptures, to be tucked away into the Community Garden in Cowaramup."
Artists worked with families and school groups to create creatures including a Masked Owl, a Western Ringtail Possum, dragonflies, a frog, a snake and a flock of rainbow birds.
Mitchella Hutchins led families around the garden, sharing her stories and knowledge of the animals, before attendees were guided by Ms Brockman-Webb and assisted by land artist Elaine Clocherty to create a sand bora, while Mitchella helped families cover their hands, arms and faces with colours from the earth.
After the celebrations were over, the garden was opened to the general public to discover the animals.
"As the sun set on the gardens and the animals went to sleep you could still feel the stirring of energy created from the day and that wonderful sense of connection," said Ms Ratajczak. "Connection to family, connection to community and connection to boodja."
The pair said the project's success was down to the support it received.
"We are grateful to the Dept Local Government Sport and Cultural Industries and Lotterywest for funding this year's project and to allow Weaving Stories of Boodja to be born. We would like to thank the Shire of Augusta Margaret River for funding the weekend's workshop.
"We are also grateful to our community who have joined us on this journey. We both hope that this is only the beginning, we have planted the seeds and we look forward to watching it grow further to reach more families in the South-West."
The snake can be viewed at the garden while other animals will be stored ahead of a WSOB exhibition in 2023 at Margaret River HEART. For more info visit weavingstoriesofboodja.com
