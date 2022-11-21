Garstone marks Hawks return with solid century

WET weather and bad luck continued to dog the Busselton-Margaret River cricket competition on Saturday, with only one of the three scheduled A-Grade games getting under way.
Yallingup-Oddbods continued their unbeaten run in the Yates Shield competition with a victory over St Marys at Barnard Park, while the contest between Vasse and Cowaramup at Bovell Park was washed out without a ball bowled after Friday's inclement weather made the wicket too saturated to prepare.
It was the third time in six rounds of cricket this season that wet weather has resulted in A-Grade games being cancelled.
A big effort was made to prepare the wicket at the Dunsborough Playing Fields for Dunsborough's clash with Margaret River Hawks, when curator Chook Lyon anticipated Friday's weather by preparing the wicket earlier in the week and covering it on Thursday.
But unfortunately, the best laid plans came awry.
The centre-wicket sprinklers came on Friday night (under the covers), causing a quagmire and no option other than to cancel Dunsborough's anticipated home game for the second time this season.
At Barnard Park, Nayton Colombera continued his outstanding form with the bat for Yallingup-Oddbods when he struck a chanceless 74 in YOBS' total of 238 all out on a great batting track.
Kevin Rice (4 for 37) and skipper Jordan Clohessy (3 for 47) were the best bowlers for St Marys, who responded with 114 all out.
Matt Miller (39) and Justin Chandler (34 off 32 balls) impressed with the bat for Saints, while Ben Payne (4 for 37) returned another great analysis of off-spin bowling for YOBS.
One bright feature for St Marys was the A-Grade debut of 15-year-old Will Snaddon, who bowled six overs of well-controlled legspin and looks definitely a player of the future.
Meanwhile in B-Grade cricket, Grant Garstone celebrated his return to Margaret River Hawks (after starting the year at Cowaramup) with a century in an encounter on the synthetic wicket at Dunsborough in which 488 runs were scored on the day.
Garstone (115 off 85 balls) reached his ton with a massive six which lodged in a tree by the side of Caves Road, and shared a third-wicket partnership of 199 with skipper Alistair McIlroy (103 not out) before an outstanding catch by Chris Reagan at cover ended Garstone's innings.
In the 45th over of Hawks' innings, McIlroy achieved an elite statistic when he brought up his second century in as many weeks for Hawks, both tons being unbeaten.
Hawks amassed 4-251 from their 45 overs, and Dunsborough made an excellent attempt to chase them down, finishing their 45-over reply with 9-237, only 14 runs short, including 60 runs from Bruce Siney.
The other B-Grade game saw Yallingup-Oddbods (84 all out) overpowered by St Marys, who cantered home by seven wickets with 20 overs to spare.
In C-Grade cricket, a thrilling encounter at the Vasse Playing Fields saw YOBS Academy (5-184, with 51 from Shane Byrne) lose on the last possible ball of the day to Vasse, when skipper Alex Thomas hit the winning single to get the home side to victory.
Thirteen-year-old Bodhi Wallace hit 15 runs to play a valuable role in Vasse's win.
Nannup made an encouraging return to the winner's circle under skipper Emma Bresser when they scored 8-105 to enjoy a two-wicket win over Yallingup-Oddbods (104 all out, including an unbeaten 20 from skipper Darren Cameron).
The other C-Grade games saw Cowaramup continue their winning form by beating Margaret River Hawks at Cowaramup, and Dunsborough beat St Marys by 20 runs at Churchill Park.
