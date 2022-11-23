Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Winter festival set to expand thanks to funding support

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
November 23 2022 - 3:30pm
Burnside Organic Farm's Lara and Jamie McCall (right) with Roger Cook, Alannah MacTiernan, Mark McGowan and Jane Kelsbie. Picture: Supplied

WA Premier Mark McGowan was in the region along with senior cabinet ministers over the weekend, bearing a funding announcement set to boost the South West's tourism and events industries.

