Winter festival set to expand thanks to funding support

WA Premier Mark McGowan was in the region along with senior cabinet ministers over the weekend, bearing a funding announcement set to boost the South West's tourism and events industries.
The annual Cabin Fever Festival will return in 2023 and 2024 with an expanded program supported by the State government through Tourism WA, expected to attract thousands of visitors to the region.
The 10 day festival celebrates the region's food, wine, beer and spirits as well as live entertainment at venues spread across the South West during the winter months, when visitor numbers are traditionally lower.
"This increased funding commitment for Cabin Fever Festival is testament to the festival's huge growth in popularity, especially among out-of-region visitors," said Tourism Minister Roger Cook.
The whirlwind tour between the Capes included a stop at Burnside Organic Farm, one of more than 30 regional businesses which managed nearly 50 of their own events in 2022.
"We're thrilled that Cabin Fever has been recognised by the WA Government as a contributor to regional tourism outcomes for the state, with a move up into Tourism WA's Regional Events Program," said festival directors Erin Molloy and Brianna Delaporte of AHOY Management.
This increased funding commitment is testament to the festival's huge growth in popularity, especially among out-of-region visitors.- Roger Cook, Tourism Minister
The funds will bring an expansion to the festival program.
"The additional support will mean an expansion to the festival hub, The Cabin, an expanded Welcome to Country that the public can participate in, and a boost to marketing funds to spread the word even further," the organisers added.
Warren-Blackwood MLA Jane Kelsbie said the bigger program would provide a "huge boost" to the local economy.
"It's wonderful we have a mix of events throughout the year that plays to our great assets, like our beaches, wineries, national parks and more, which attract visitors to our region over the summer or winter," she said.
Regional Development Minister and South West MLC Alannah MacTiernan said Cabin Fever spread tourism offerings to quieter months.
"It brings together all the strengths of the South-West landscape, wine, food and music. We are proud to support it," she said.
Mr McGowan spoke highly of the region's strength in attracting tourists to the State.
"The South-West is a well-known tourism, hospitality and event hotspot, and continues to grow in popularity with those out of town, bouncing back even stronger than pre-COVID-19 levels," he said.
In the year ending June 2022, an estimated 1.7 million overnight visitors were reported for the Margaret River region, six per cent more compared to pre-COVID-19 levels.
Visitors from within WA increased by 24 per cent, while the wider South-West region benefited from a nine per cent jump in visits by locals. WA was also named as one of Lonely Planet's 30 best places to visit in 2023, and Perth to Margaret River as one of the top journeys.
"Investing in events like [Cabin Fever] adds certainty for the region with major events and initiatives to attract people throughout the year, supporting tourism operators and businesses directly, and sustains jobs on or off-peak," Mr McGowan said.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.