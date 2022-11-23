Professional help at hand thanks to conservation team

Nature Conservation Margaret River Region last night launched its new professional services arm, aimed at giving landholders another tool to help protect nature and biodiversity on their property.
The region's peak environment and conservation group is best known for its youth education programs and environmental initiatives such as the Arum Lily Blitz, For Nature bushland management, Caring for Coast, and community planting days, workshops and events.
But Nature Conservation general manager Drew McKenzie said the group has now added both an on-ground team and a biodiversity officer who can be engaged for contract work on private property.
The on-ground team is focused on quality bushland management through revegetation and strategic environmental weed control, while the biodiversity officer specialises in biodiversity assessments and revegetation and weed management plans.
The announcement was made on Tuesday November 22 to a packed audience at the Margaret River District Club for the second of Nature Conservation's Sundowner Series of events, this one discussing the future of the Margaret River.
"Until now we've specialised in education, support to landholders, advocacy and advice, and that remains very much our priority. But many landholders come to us wanting help with understanding their biodiversity values and how best to support the environment on their property," Mr McKenzie said.
Nature Conservation remains a registered not-for-profit group and any income generated by the professional services team will be reinvested in the organisation and its community-based environmental programs, helping to grow the group's impact and diversify its funding streams.
"This initiative gives us the ability to respond to this need and ensure that landholder's efforts are focused in the most effective way," Mr McKenzie said.
"Importantly, we can then follow through and assist them with the implementation of on-ground work to protect and enhance nature on their property, whether it's controlling invasive weeds, replanting with natives or erosion control.
"This is an important step to build our capacity in a way that isn't vulnerable to short-lived funding cycles.
"We've added a passionate and experienced team who can help landholders make a positive contribution on their property, to the highest environmental standards and representing great value for money."
Biodiversity officer Cass Jury has undertaken biodiversity and Land for Wildlife assessments for clients including Voyager Estate, Howard Park Wines and the South West Catchments Council.
And the on-ground team consisting of bush regenerators Nathan Hammer and Jackson Res has been integral in this year's Arum Lily Blitz and carried out revegetation and weed control for private landholders including the Moses Rock Ecology Trust.
For more information or a quote get in touch with Nature Conservation at (08) 9757 2202 or email Drew at drew.mckenzie@natureconservation.org.au
