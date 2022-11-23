The third annual Gracetown Kite Festival will be held on Sunday November 27 at 2pm on Gracetown oval, welcoming locals and visitors to the area to celebrate the coastal community spirit.
This year's event is supported by local businesses including Flor Marché, The Farm Margaret River, Gracie's General, Seven Seas Tea, Two Cracks Coffee, Margaret River Fresh Produce, Miki's Open Kitchen, Olio Bello and Red Hot Design.
All sponsors will have access to the VIP lounge where local chef Freya Cheffers will provide a Moroccan Banquet and refreshments.
DJ Saramony will create ambient sounds for the lounge.
Festival poster designer Chloe Wilder has highlighted shipwreck history of the southwest featuring the Katinka, Georgette, Halcyon, Endicott and Mary.
Michael and Jan Alvarez from Kite Kinetics will be running kite making workshops where children can design and make their own kites to fly on the oval.
Charlie's Churros food van will offer coffee, slushies and churros throughout the afternoon.
Last year's event attracted over 500 attendees who witnessed the spectacle of a 12-metre whale shark, 8-metre dolphin and of flotilla of kites dancing across the sky.
Flor Marché winemaker and festival organiser Elizabeth Reed is excited by the third annual event.
"It is fantastic to have a number of local businesses and individuals supporting the event, now in its third year," she said.
"The festival has grown to become an iconic annual free event attracting a wide range of community groups to partake in the afternoon's activities."
For more information contact elizabeth@flormarche.com.
