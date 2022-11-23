Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Gracetown kite festival returns this weekend

November 23 2022 - 6:00pm
LEFT: The Gracetown Kite Festival is growing in numbers and support with each year, thanks to a dedicated team of residents and local businesses keen to see the celebration take off. Picture: Kashmiro ABOVE: Join the story at the Community Storytelling Workshop at the AMR Shire Offices on Thursday December 1.

The third annual Gracetown Kite Festival will be held on Sunday November 27 at 2pm on Gracetown oval, welcoming locals and visitors to the area to celebrate the coastal community spirit.

