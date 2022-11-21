Young surf stars cheered on by Trigg Point crowd | Photos

Better than expected conditions allowed WA's best young surfers to shine in the waves at Trigg Point over the weekend at the eighth stop on the 2022 Woolworths Surfer Groms Comps series.
Eighty surfers from across WA were joined by competitors from as far way as Bali and NSW, with Olive Hardy (Margaret River) and Cruz Uros (Dunsborough) confirming their spots to an all expenses paid three-day camp held at the Surfing Australia High Performance Centre (HPC) after claiming victory in the blue ribbon Under-14 Girls and Under-14 Boys divisions.
Under-14 Girls State Champion Olive Hardy went back-to-back, claiming her second consecutive win in the Under-14 Girls victory.
Hardy locked in two seven point plus rides on her way to a two wave total of 14.60 (from a possible 20), taking down Rosie Gillet (Dunsborough), Coco Laurie (Trigg) and Grace Cook (Cowaramup) in the final.
"I'm happy and sad at the same time as this will be my last Surfer Groms Comp," said Hardy.
"The win is a great confidence boost heading into next week's National Titles in Queensland, which I'm so looking forward to."
Cruz Uros (Dunsborough) dominated the Under-14 Boys final, leaving his competitors all in a combination situation when the final siren sounded.
Uros locked in a near perfect 9.30 (from a possible 10) on his way to a massive two wave tally of 16.63 (from a possible 20), defeating Cruz Macdonald (Geraldton), Ace Flynn (Cowaramup) and Jahli Clarke (Cowaramup).
"I'm so happy with my performance and to head away to the HPC is like a dream come true," said Uros.
"It looks so amazing and I love my skateboarding, so hopefully we get to hit the ramps over there. I'm off to North Stradbroke tomorrow and think this has been great preparation for that."
Summer Potter (Mandurah) was the best of the Under-12 Girls, taking out a closely contested match up from Luca Jacobs (Mandurah), Ily Fraser (Margaret River) and Sienna Jones (Scarborough).
Jasper Glossop (Bali, IND), make a quick trip back to WA especially for the Woolworths Surfer Groms Comps and it was worth pulling on a wetsuit for, as he claimed victory in the Under-12 Boys final.
Glossop posted a combined total of 15.16 (from a possible 20), to oust Cruz Macdonald (Geraldton), Jaxon Robertson (Joondalup) and Taylor Flynn (Cowaramup).
Arguably the best and most well supported divisions had to be the micro-groms, with the Under-10's and Under-8's receiving the most cheers and encouragement across the weekend.
Summer Barkhuizen (Eglinton) took out the Under-10 Girls final, while Nate Spooner (Yallingup) was the best of the Under-10 Boys.
Kyuss Rimmer (Trigg) started his surfing journey as a Woolworth Surfer Grom at the Surfing WA Surf School a few summers ago, and is now an established competitor at just seven years of age.
Rimmer took out the Under-8 Mixed final with his style and wave selection a highlight of the final.
"The Woolworths Surfer Groms Comps has been been amazing," said event commentator and surf coach Mark Clift.
"We've seen some great surfing from all divisions and well done to our event champions who all mastered the conditions perfectly."
