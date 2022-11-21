Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Young surf stars cheered on by Trigg Point crowd | Photos

Updated November 21 2022 - 4:09pm, first published 3:53pm
Summer Barkhuizen (Eglinton) took out the Under-10 Girls final at Trigg Point over the wekened. Picture: Surfing WA/Lace Lu

Better than expected conditions allowed WA's best young surfers to shine in the waves at Trigg Point over the weekend at the eighth stop on the 2022 Woolworths Surfer Groms Comps series.

