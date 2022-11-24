Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Donation shows support for local business

By Nicky Lefebvre
November 24 2022 - 11:00am
Retravision Margaret River manager Patrick Harlowe (left) with Ben Wilson and Tom Prince from the Cowaramup District Social Club. Picture: Nicky Lefebvre

Patrons at the Cowaramup District Social Club are enjoying a big new addition to the venue's offerings thanks to a generous helping hand from a local business.

