Donation shows support for local business

Patrons at the Cowaramup District Social Club are enjoying a big new addition to the venue's offerings thanks to a generous helping hand from a local business.
Club manager Tom Prince said he was on the hunt for a television to upgrade an ageing screen in the bar.
"I always go straight to Retravision Margaret River, Patrick and the team have always looked after us so well and of course we want to support our local businesses too," he said.
Retravision Margaret River manager Patrick Harlowe was quick to step up, donating the bulk of the cost of the new TV to the club, allowing a larger, better quality screen to be purchased.
"It's a no brainer for us," Mr Harlowe said. "Of course we want to help our fellow residents and businesses however we can, it's a great opportunity for us to show our support for the club and what it represents to the community."
Mr Harlowe said the recent expansion of the store had been very well received by customers who were thrilled with the new look and larger range on offer.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
