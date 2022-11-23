Precious Plastic Margaret River forced to halt collection

A Margaret River-based recycling project has been forced to cease operations as the struggle to find suitable premises continues for its owners.
Precious Plastic Margaret River (PPMR) owner operator Narelle Kuppers said she was hoping the South West community could help with sourcing a new location, and called for more government support for recycling initiatives.
"Precious Plastic Margaret River is no longer accepting lids," Ms Kuppers said this week.
"After four years of working from temporary workshops, this recycling initiative is once again looking for a permanent place from which to operate.
"Unfortunately and after having exhausted all possibilities, PPMR has nowhere to go and are currently finding storage space in three to four locations across the district for the lids, shredded plastic and the machines used for processing."
The PPMR team are doing what they can to fulfill current orders, but Ms Kuppers said it was no longer possible to continue collecting lids.
"We are asking community members to hold onto their lids, in the hope that an affordable space may become available and we can bring all facets of the enterprise back together.
"Alternatively, they can be dropped of to your local Containers for Change Depot, but please note this is for plastic drink bottle lids only. Claw Environmental for Perth WA will also take your clean lids with inserts removed."
The news comes after national soft plastics recycling scheme, REDcycle, collapsed last month. Australians were disappointed to learn that plastics bound for recycling were in fact being stockpiled as the cost and logistics of processing the material became untenable.
Ms Kuppers said the PPMR team were determined to solve the challenge of finding suitable workshop space and said more needed to be done at a federal level to support recycling as overheads threatened the future of these types of projects.
"After already keeping approximately 7.5t of plastic lids out of landfill, they are determined to find a way to continue this significant example of a circular economy," she said. "This enterprise makes a positive difference for our environment as well as involving a myriad of community members, and with the right space, can undertake education and awareness programs."
The operation has been spread across 3 to 4 locations for storage and as much processing as possible, and Ms Kuppers said she was keen to hear from anyone who knew of a suitable space of approximately 400 square metres.
To stay up to date or to make contact, visit facebook.com/PreciousPlasticMargaretRiver
