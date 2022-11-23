Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Precious Plastic Margaret River forced to halt collection

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
November 23 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Precious Plastic Margaret River owner operator Narelle Kuppers says the operation has "exhausted all possibilities" and has been forced to halt collection of plastic lids. Picture: Farm Weekly

A Margaret River-based recycling project has been forced to cease operations as the struggle to find suitable premises continues for its owners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.