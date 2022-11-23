Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Our People

Pantry partnerships are feeding our community

By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated November 23 2022 - 7:43pm, first published 7:00pm
Margaret River Scout Rohan Redding and Coles Margaret River Store Manager Ty Rickman, both lending support to the Margaret River Community Pantry. Picture: Supplied

A recent visit to the Margaret River Community Pantry site gave Margaret River Scouts, Cubs and Joeys an insight into the pantry and the help it provides to locals.

Local News

