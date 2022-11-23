Pantry partnerships are feeding our community

A recent visit to the Margaret River Community Pantry site gave Margaret River Scouts, Cubs and Joeys an insight into the pantry and the help it provides to locals.
Having been in operation for almost six months on the site at 41 Clarke Road, the Pantry has quickly grown to become a hive of activity as food donations arrive from supermarkets, small businesses, and backyard growers and are redistributed to people in the community.
The Pantry opens on Thursday afternoon to receive donations from businesses and individuals, before a dedicated volunteer army sets to work packing bags full of healthy, vibrant fresh produce, bread and essential pantry staples, and often a few decadent treats.
A suggested donation of $10 gives patrons a canvas bag overflowing with food, the funds returned to the Pantry to allow a wider reach into the community.
Margaret River Scout Leader Ellie Ward wondered how the Scouts could help the Pantry with its day-to-day operations, and sought to make contact with the team.
"We've been working on ways to involve our members in everyday activities that aid and support people in the community, and the Community Pantry does exactly that," she said.
Coordinator of the Pantry Terri Sharpe was impressed with the kindness and maturity she encountered in the visiting children, and suggested they could be involved in the collection and expansion of donation baskets in the community.
One such basket sits in the checkout section of Coles Margaret River.
Store Manager Ty Rickman said he was delighted to lend his support to the worthy cause.
"Coles has a long-term relationship with Second Bite Australia, donating food that would otherwise go to waste to Second Bite who then distribute it to various community groups," Mr Rickman said.
"Margaret River Community Pantry is one such recipient, and the addition of this public donation basket permanently located in-store is another way we can help to support and grow the Pantry - ultimately reaching more people in need."
Ms Sharpe said dry packet goods like cereals, oats, and crackers; tins of fish and beans; jars of pasta sauce; and all varieties of long-life milk are always needed by the Community Pantry.
"Next time you're doing a shop why not drop in an item for someone doing it tough and keep an eye out for other donation baskets throughout the community.
"The busier the Scouts are kept with collection of goods from the donation baskets, the better!"
The Margaret River Community Pantry is open to receive donations of food on Thursdays from 3pm to 5pm at 41 Clarke Road, Margaret River.
Pantry Day is on every Friday from 10am to 1pm.
For more information visit www.margaretrivercommunitypantry.org.au or www.facebook.com/margaretrivercommunitypantry
