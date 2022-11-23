Winning banner scores $2,000 prize for local school

The winning banner has been selected in the Margaret River and Districts Historical Society's competition, landing one local school a generous donation thanks to First National Margaret River Real Estate.
The competition was created to mark the celebration of the region's Group Settlement centenary, with a total of 30 banners created by primary schools in the group settlement area.
Those banners were then paraded down the Main Street of Margaret River in March, before being displayed on the Historical Society website, and at the recent 2022 Margaret River Ag Show.
Locals were encouraged to vote for their favourite banners, depicting scenes and symbols relating to the group settlement scheme and life in the region 100 years ago.
With the voting box filled to the brim with entries, Barry Granville, one of the Directors of First National Margaret River Real Estate, was at the Exhibition Hall to draw a winner.
The vote drawn by Mr Granville landed the voter a cool $200, generously donated by Keith and Pauline McLeod of the Margaret River Bookshop, and landed the creators of Banner 62 - Margaret River Montessori School - the $2,000 grand prize.
Last Friday, Mr Granville attended the school and presented a giant cheque to art teacher Rona Mirtle and teacher Lee-Anne French, surrounded by some grateful and excited students and joined by Viv Halsall from the Historical Society.
Mr Granville said he and co-director Kelly Donaldson were delighted to sponsor the event, and praised the efforts of the Historical Society for involving every primary school in the region in the project.
"It was incredible to see such quality and talent on display and we are thrilled that the $2,000 will benefit one of our local schools and ultimately, encourage the talents of our up and coming creative kids," Mr Granville told The Mail this week.
"It was an honour to be able to support the community in such a fun and educational way."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.