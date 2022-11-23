Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Winning banner scores $2,000 prize for local school

Nicky Lefebvre
Nicky Lefebvre
November 24 2022 - 10:30am
Barry Granville from First National Margaret River Real Estate, accompanied by Viv Halsall from the Margaret River & Districts Historical Society, presents the winners' cheque of $2,000 to Margaret River Montessori School teachers Rona Mirtle and Lee-Ann French. Picture: Supplied

The winning banner has been selected in the Margaret River and Districts Historical Society's competition, landing one local school a generous donation thanks to First National Margaret River Real Estate.

