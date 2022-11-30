Beloved Margaret River business changes hands

Two local families are about to embark on new directions in life, with the change of ownership of one of the community's beloved and long running stores.
After operating the local rural supplies store on the Main Street of Margaret River, Steve and Roz Cummings opened Down South Camping & Outdoors in 2001.
"We started by stocking camping, fishing and diving gear, and over time the store grew from there," said Roz Cummings.
"Around 14 years ago we moved the store to 40 Station Road, and it has grown both in loyal customers, tourist numbers and the variety of products held."
The Cummings family will officially hand over the keys to the premises to new owners, Witchcliffe locals Jarrad and Katie Clark, on Thursday December 1.
The Clarks said they were excited to be taking over a business with such a respected reputation.
"We've had our eye on some different opportunities and we wanted to wait for something to come up that felt right, and this definitely feels right," said Jarrad Clark.
"It just clicked, it felt good, and it fits in with our lifestyle."
The couple moved to the region around 8 years ago and quickly fell in love with the offerings available to those interested in camping, fishing, surfing and other outdoor activities.
"Since we moved here, Jarrad has really discovered a love of fishing... I think you could call it an obsession," said Katie.
"I'm really into swimming and snorkeling, anything outdoors, we're into it.
"I think it's really important in business to be doing something you're 100 percent passionate about, that you really believe in."
The pair said they planned to spend some time getting to know the business, their customers and suppliers, and looked forward to collaborating with the experienced team of staff, who will be staying on at the store.
Roz Cummings said she and Steve, along with children Georgia and Jesse, were looking forward to spending some downtime after two decades of running the busy store.
"We would like to firstly thank all the wonderful staff who have worked tirelessly for us over the 20 odd years - we could not have done it without them," she said. "A special thanks to our longest term staffy - Ant Bostock - you are the epitome of customer service and we will miss you, Shane, Caz, Frankie and Arlo greatly.
"Last but not least we would like to thank our fantastic loyal and local customers who have shopped locally for many years and enabled us to support local sporting groups, schools, events, charities and foundations.
"Without you we would not have made it this far."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
