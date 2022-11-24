Lifesavers gain rescue qualification in first for Margaret River club

It has been a big weekend for members of the Margaret River Surf Lifesaving Club (MRSLSC) as their first ever group was assessed for their Surf Rescue Certificate (SRC) qualification.
The group of seven young locals, aged between 14 and 15 years, all gained their SRC qualification, which the club's Richard Lee-Pullen said was a big step forward for the club.
"This qualification allows them to help with patrols and first aid," Mr Lee-Pullen explained.
"In fact, they've already been invited to help with the Busselton Ironman event in December."
Completing the assessment and gaining their SRC qualifications were Leo Pancia, Josh Wylie, Jack O'Brien, Kai de la Mare, Oliver Milward, Isaac Ahola and Kiara Lee-Pullen.
Mr Lee-Pullen said it was particularly positive that the successful group had been part of the club since they fell into the Under 10 and Under 11 categories.
"It is great to see that they have stuck at it for four or five, or even six seasons!"
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.