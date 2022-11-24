Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Lifesavers gain rescue qualification in first for Margaret River club

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
November 24 2022 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oliver Milward, Kai de la Mare, Jack O'Brien, Leo Pancia and Josh Wylie. Pictures: Supplied

It has been a big weekend for members of the Margaret River Surf Lifesaving Club (MRSLSC) as their first ever group was assessed for their Surf Rescue Certificate (SRC) qualification.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.