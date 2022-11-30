Augusta-Margaret River Mail
High demand for 423-lot Margaret River development

By Nicky Lefebvre
November 30 2022 - 12:30pm
Spindrift is a 423-lot, 47ha development located at 104 Brookfield Avenue, Margaret River. Picture: Goldfields WA

A new 423-lot housing development south of Margaret River township aims to address the region's ongoing housing crisis, according to representatives behind the project.

