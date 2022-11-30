High demand for 423-lot Margaret River development

A new 423-lot housing development south of Margaret River township aims to address the region's ongoing housing crisis, according to representatives behind the project.
Led by development group Goldfields, the 47ha Spindrift project opened to the public last week, with lot prices starting from $194,500.
Brook Palmateer, Associate Director at Acton Belle Property said early interest levels were on par with metropolitan housing developments.
"Interest is coming from a wide variety of people, but particularly local homebuyers," Mr Palmateer said.
"That early interest has been all the greater because there are very few blocks on the market in the region at the moment.
"Everything has sold, there is hardly anything titled on the market and the only things that are titled at the moment are on very steep blocks that are harder and more expensive to build on.
"We have a significant lack of stock at this price point for people to choose from, across the whole South West region but particularly in Margaret River."
Gareth Wilson, Goldfields WA General Manager, said larger lots, intelligent design and landscaped reserves would make the project highly sought after in a constrained market.
"Housing demand has continued to outweigh supply in Margaret River which is testament to the attractiveness of the South West lifestyle," he said.
"Spindrift will play a pivotal role in meeting short and medium term demand for housing in Margaret River."
Mr Palmateer said a sharp spike in the local population and extremely low vacancy rates had contributed to demand.
"We have a housing crisis in Margaret River and the surrounding region at the moment," he said.
"People cannot find anywhere to live - there is nowhere that is suiting them to buy, there's no land to build on and we've got a rental shortage, and almost zero percent vacancy rate.
"80 percent of the walk-ins to our office are people looking for rentals.
"Margaret River in particular, closely followed by Dunsborough, is in the highest demand.
"Not only are a growing number of people keen to move here and enjoy the beautiful lifestyle now that they have more flexibility with working arrangements, but there are a lot of local people that are looking for housing as well, people that have been here 20 to 30 years. It is across the board."
He said he expected lots at the new development to move fast.
"Spindrift is ideally situated to address this significant need for more housing in Margaret River and it is doing so at a great price point, in a central location close to amenities and all the natural beauty the region has to offer. This land will be snapped up swiftly."
