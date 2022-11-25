Celebrate Spring at Yallingup Steiner School Fair

Spring is in the air once again this weekend for the annual Yallingup Steiner School Spring Fair.
Coming up on Sunday November 27, the day sees the school grounds transformed into a magical garden full of surprises for the whole family.
With live music, a puppet show, and pony rides sure to keep all ages entertained, there will also be fabulous handmade food, natural icecreams and fish burgers available for purchase.
Attendees will find a market full of local artists and entrepreneurs selling their unique handmade gifts and products, with plenty of options for Christmas shoppers.
The event is plastic-free and highlights the strong sense of connection to the natural environment fostered by the Steiner School community.
The Spring Fair will be held at the Yallingup Steiner School (corner Wildwood and Caves Roads) on Sunday, November 27, from 10am-2pm.
Entry is free, purchases are cash only.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/YallingupSteinerSchoolEvents
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.