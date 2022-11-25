Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Summer celebrations to kick off at Aravina Estate

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated November 25 2022 - 12:41pm, first published 12:20pm
Summer is officially back at Aravina Estate with the announcement of an expanded celebration at the Margaret River winery from December 27, 2022 to January 15, 2023. Picture: Aravina Estate

Summer is officially returning to Aravina Estate as the winery's annual celebration of the season returns next month, this time for an extra week of fun.

