Summer celebrations to kick off at Aravina Estate

Summer is officially returning to Aravina Estate as the winery's annual celebration of the season returns next month, this time for an extra week of fun.
The award-winning estate will open their 20 Days of Summer event from December 27, 2022 to January 15, 2023 and will offer daily giveaways valued at up to $5,000.
Patrons can enjoy live music every day throughout the event, while they chill out in the Republic of Fremantle Lawn Bar & Lounge, with Aperol cocktails, craft beer on tap, and of course, wine tastings.
There will be opportunities to take in a different view of the estate with scenic helicopter joy rides available, or just enjoy the cruisy sunset concerts and make the most of the King of Oysters, Jerry Fraser's masterful shucking on site.
Aravina's Tanja Sacconi said the estate's Surf Gallery - the first and only in WA - and the ever-popular classic car gallery will be open every day, with entry a gold coin donation.
"There's also plenty of room for fun activities for the whole family, with outdoor tables on the lawn, umbrellas, free picnic rugs to use, and a fully fenced playground all overlooking sweeping vineyard and views."
As well as a casual menu featuring a range of stone-baked pizzas, salads and platters, patrons can take part in daily giveaways with the chance to win prizes valued at up to $5,000.
"Prizes include lunch vouchers, cartons of wine, dozens of oysters, Aperol giveaways and much more," said Ms Sacconi.
"This event is free for all with no booking necessary, just walk in and make yourself at home.
"There is plenty of parking, so get your friends and family together in celebrating summer at Aravina Estate, the place to be this summer!"
For more information, visit aravinaestate.com
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
