Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Busy bee needs local hands for riverbank project

Updated November 28 2022 - 5:22pm, first published 12:30pm
In June 2022, volunteers arrived with gloves and trowels to plant nearly 2000 native plants for critically endangered Western ringtail possums along the banks of the Margaret River. Picture: Supplied

Hundreds of people helped plant seedlings in a major revegetation site on the banks of the Margaret River during winter - and now Nature Conservation Margaret River Region is calling for volunteers from 10am-12noon on Thursday, December 1 to help prepare to site for the warmer months.

Local News

