Busy bee needs local hands for riverbank project

Hundreds of people helped plant seedlings in a major revegetation site on the banks of the Margaret River during winter - and now Nature Conservation Margaret River Region is calling for volunteers from 10am-12noon on Thursday, December 1 to help prepare to site for the warmer months.
Back in June, a whopping 100-plus volunteers arrived with gloves and planting trowels to get nearly 2000 native plants into the ground to create habitat for critically endangered Western ringtail possums along the banks of the Margaret River near Kevill Falls.
The revegetation work in the riparian zone near the banks of the river enhanced existing wildlife habitat, building on four years of work by Nature Conservation volunteers.
Now, the site needs some important work to prepare it for summer and ensure the plants survive the warmer months.
A volunteer busy bee is planned for 10am-12noon on December 1.
"We had an amazing turnout to the possum planting day this winter. The plants are growing extraordinarily well and now this site needs help to prepare for summer," said Lauren Scanlon, Nature Conservation's Western Ringtail Possum Coordinator.
"Planting the trees is really about 5 percent of the work. These plants need weeding, bagging, staking and watering to help them establish in the first few years, particularly over the hot summer months.
"Join our volunteer team to help this riparian zone thrive through the summer months ahead!"
The revegetation marks the final planting in a targeted five-year habitat enhancement project covering more than two hectares.
To register, please contact Lauren at lauren.scanlon@natureconservation.org.au.
Bring water bottle, sun protection and gloves if you have a pair.
Park at the carpark opposite Waterfall Cottages at 211 Kevill Rd and follow the signs from there to the planting site.
This project is delivered by Nature Conservation through funding from the Australian Government's National Landcare Program, in partnership with South West Catchments Council, and the Shire of Augusta Margaret River through the Environmental Management Fund.
