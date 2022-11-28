Boaties urged to check in with marine rescue groups

WA skippers are being urged to review their safety procedures and log on and off with Marine Rescue volunteers when they head out on the water this summer.
"Please log on and off with Marine Rescue so they know where you are going and what time you expect to be back," said Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm AFSM.
"If something does go wrong, they can raise the alarm and send assistance as soon as possible."
Managed by the Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES), Marine Rescue patrols 13,000km of WA coastline from Esperance to Kununurra.
Marine Rescue volunteers are regular first responders to emergencies at sea - particularly in regional areas - using their expertise and knowledge of local conditions to conduct life-saving operations.
Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson said volunteers were called out to more than 700 boating incidents across the State last summer, including 88 searches for missing persons.
Many of those incidents were the result of basic maintenance issues and could have been avoided.
"The key to a successful voyage is preparation," said Mr Dawson.
"Skippers need to be mindful of how their actions can have a flow-on effect to those responders who are on hand to answer their call for help.
"Marine Rescue volunteers sacrifice their spare time to keep boaties safe, so skippers should take all the necessary precautions and safety checks to reduce the chance of their vessel breaking down.
"We need our crews available to respond to life-threatening emergencies, instead of being tied up in a preventable incident."
Minister Dawson and Commissioner Klemm last week handed Cockburn Volunteer Sea Search & Rescue back the keys to its rescue vessel Assure, following an upgrade worth about $300,000.
Mr Klemm said safety at sea was a shared responsibility.
"I urge skippers to help out our volunteers by checking their boats for any potential faults if it has been a while between voyages," he said.
For more information on volunteering with your local group, visit dfes.vol.org.au.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
