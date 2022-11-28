Longboard club celebrates ahead of 38th Yallingup Malibu Classic

Members of the Indian Ocean Longboard Club gathered to mark the end of the season with their November contest and end of year presentations.
The Injidup contest was well attended, and was sponsored by Funs Back Surf Shop Yallingup.
The presentation was held at La Casina Restaurant with over 60 members and family in attendance.
Club President Ray Holden said it had been a wonderful year, with many new members joining the club.
Highlights of the year included the Gal on Mals contest, and a $4,500 donation by the club to the local volunteer bushfire brigades.
Club champion of the year was Adam Lane from Andrew Bland and Paul Bourke.
Woman's champion was Arlen Nagtzaam from Rosalind Campbell-Hicks and Claire Edwards.
The Gill Warman Handicap Trophy went to Adam Lane, followed by Steve Raynor and Vinnie Williams.
The club will host its 38th Yallingup Malibu Classic on December 3 and 4, with the contest winding up mid afternoon on Sunday.
With the continuing support of sponsors, including major sponsors City of Busselton, Aravina Winery Estate and Holden Accountants, the iconic event will attract surfers from across the state to enjoy a weekend of surfing and camaraderie with the local longboarding community.
An original artwork by Margaret River painter Jacqui Brown, featured on this year's event poster, will be auctioned following the presentations on Sunday evening after the contest.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/indianoceanlongboardclub
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.