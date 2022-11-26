SES deployed for Boranup hiker

Margaret River SES are conducting a rescue along a hiking trail in Boranup.
At about 1pm Saturday afternoon, the Department of Fire and Emergency Services received a repot that a female hiker had fallen near Connelly Cave.
She was not seriously injured, but SES have been called to transport her to receive medical attention.
The RAC rescue helicopter has been requested, but the dense bushland may mean it is more practical for SES to complete the rescue.
More to come.
