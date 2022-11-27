A man is being flown to Royal Perth Hospital after a motorcycle crash in Treeton.
The man, in his late teens, was riding along Jacka Road after 11am on Sunday when he came off the motorbike at the intersection with Bell Road.
The RAC rescue helicopter was deployed, along with Margaret River Volunteer Fire and Rescue to assist with making the scene safe and cleaning fuel off the road.
The man sustained non-life threatening injuries, and was flown to Royal Perth Hospital for treatment.
No other vehicles were involved.
