Man flown to Perth after Treeton motorcycle crash

Updated November 27 2022 - 4:45pm, first published 4:38pm
The RAC Rescue helicopter has taken a young man to Royal Perth Hospital after a motorcycle crash.

A man is being flown to Royal Perth Hospital after a motorcycle crash in Treeton.

