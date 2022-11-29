Local kids get up close to nature at Barrett St bio-blitz | Photos

More than 200 students from across the Margaret River region descended on Barrett St Weir for a huge day of environmental education, celebrating our wonderful waterways and their fantastic fauna last Thursday.
The Year 3 kids, from 11 classes spanning six local schools, gathered for Nature Conservation Margaret River Region's annual BioBlitz, taking part in interactive and hands-on activities on water quality, bird life and reptiles, cultural awareness and environmental stewardship.
It was the culmination of two terms of learning for the students as part of Nature Conservation's Our Patch Year 3 program, which fosters our future environmental stewards and inspires the next generation to value, respect and care for nature.
"What a sensational day! The students were pumped to learn about the Margaret River or Wooditjup Bilya and the incredible wildlife it supports from cultural custodians and our local experts," said Our Patch officer Peta Lierich.
Undalup Association's Nadine Dymock taught the kids how to acknowledge country while environmental artist Elaine Clocherty guided the students to create a unique artwork representing two giant cockatoo feathers.
Armed with binoculars, students joined local bird specialist Christine Wilder to identify birds and their habitat.
They also wet a line to learn about marine parks and sanctuary zones with marine rangers.
And "The Frog Doctor" Johnny Prefumo thrilled the kids with hands-on amphibian activities and info about the life cycle of frogs.
Fellow Our Patch officer Lauren Scanlon said the BioBlitz built on two terms of learning about wetland ecosystems and the unique fauna of the region.
"It's such a special opportunity to learn about the importance of our beloved forest and river, and to provide a deeper understanding of its cultural significance and meaning.
We hope this great day gives students a sense of connection and stewardship for the land," she said.
Margaret River Montessori School parent and helper Anke Lasserre said the BioBlitz allowed the children to "engage with nature in a very beautiful way".
"Especially the art was a great start, creating little offerings to the birds with little clay nests they made and decorated," she said.
