Local kids get up close to nature at Barrett St bio-blitz | Photos

Updated November 29 2022 - 8:13pm, first published 8:00pm
More than 200 students from across the Margaret River region descended on Barrett St Weir for a huge day of environmental education, celebrating our wonderful waterways and their fantastic fauna last Thursday.

Local News

