Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

No chance to score rare 'AU' district plates this year

Updated November 28 2022 - 5:05pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
For the annual release of Low District AU plates to occur, a minimum of 25 plates must be returned to the WA Department of Transport. With that number not yet reached, the annual release of AU plates is on hold. Picture: AMRS

Vehicle owners in the Shire of Augusta Margaret River looking to score a rare 'AU' low district registration plate this year are set for disappointment, with the usual annual release put on hold due to low availability.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.