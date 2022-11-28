No chance to score rare 'AU' district plates this year

Vehicle owners in the Shire of Augusta Margaret River looking to score a rare 'AU' low district registration plate this year are set for disappointment, with the usual annual release put on hold due to low availability.
The Shire revealed last week that the plates would not be available for purchase this year, and said there was currently no date confirmed for when the next release would occur.
Shire Customer Service Team Leader Vicki Scott said she expected there to be some disappointed customers due to the high demand for the number plates in previous years.
"These rare AU District plates are very popular and are always snapped up quickly each year," she said.
"Previously, we've had people lining up from the early hours of the morning eager to secure a low number."
Low district AU number plates only become available when existing car owners relinquish them or convert them to an alternate type of plate.
The WA Department of Transport requires a minimum of 25 numbers to be relinquished in order for the annual release to take place, and the Shire said the department had advised that quota had not been reached.
"There is currently no confirmed date for the next low district AU plate release but an enquiry to the Department of Transport will be made at the end of 2023."
Low District plates remain the property of the Director General and plates must be returned on demand.
Low District plates can be converted to District Optional Plates, which allows the vehicle owner to replace, sell and transfer the plates to others as required.
For more information, visit www.transport.wa.gov.au or contact Customer Services via email at amrshire@amrshire.wa.gov.au or call (08) 9780 5255.
