Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Alert issued as smoke descends on South West towns

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated November 28 2022 - 3:38pm, first published 3:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Smoke darkens the skies over Margaret River on Monday afternoon, the result of a nearby prescribed burn. Picture: Nicky Lefebvre

The Parks and Wildlife Service has issued a Smoke Alert for areas between Margaret River and Bunbury including the coastal towns of Dunsborough, Yallingup and Busselton in the South West region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.