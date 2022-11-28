Alert issued as smoke descends on South West towns

The Parks and Wildlife Service has issued a Smoke Alert for areas between Margaret River and Bunbury including the coastal towns of Dunsborough, Yallingup and Busselton in the South West region.
The smoke is the result of a Parks and Wildlife Service prescribed burn.
Smoke in the area is expected to persist for a few days.
WHAT TO DO:
KEEP UP TO DATE:
Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
