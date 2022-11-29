New look trolleys for Margaret River shoppers

The appearance of a fleet of new shopping trolleys at a local supermarket drew comments from customers this week, with the new carts sporting green plastic baskets.
A spokesperson for Woolworths supermarkets said the new design aimed to support a more sustainable option for customers.
"We're working hard to grow greener for our customers and the environment.
"The trolley baskets are made from 100 percent recycled plastic and give used milk bottles a second life in our stores, while also reducing the use of new materials to create trolleys."
The spokesperson said the recycled trolleys had proven popular with customers, and had been rolled out across 70 stores, with plans to increase their spread over time.
"We're increasingly using recycled plastic in our products and throughout our stores to do our bit to help create a better tomorrow."
